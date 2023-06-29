SOUTH BRUCE OPP CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE THE DISAPPEARANCE OF LOIS HANNA

(KINCARDINE, ON) - On July 4, 2023, it will be 35 years since Lois HANNA was reported missing from the town of Kincardine.

HANNA was last seen on July 3, 1988, at the Lucknow Homecoming Dance. She was reported missing after she failed to report for work on July 4, 1988.

At the time of her disappearance, Lois was described as:

5'4" (163 cm) tall

120 lbs (54 kg)

Short brown, curly hair

Brown eyes

25 years old

The Government of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her location.

The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.