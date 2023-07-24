South Bruce OPP crack down on noisy vehicles

The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be targeting public concerns of illegally modified vehicles and loud exhausts. Our goal is to address the negative impact this can have on the quality of life of the residents in our communities.

Highway Traffic Act offences such as Improper Muffler or Unnecessary Noise both carry a fine of $110 and may also be in contravention of local noise by-laws. Other commonly found offences stemming from vehicle modifications such as Improper Tires, Improper or No Mudguards also carry a fine of $110.

South Bruce OPP Detachment Commander Keegan Wilcox wants to remind motorists that how you drive on public roadways is everyone's business; encouraging all to drive safe and be considerate of other members of the community when behind the wheel.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.