SOUTH BRUCE OPP CRUISER HEAVILY DAMAGED IN 2 VEHICLE COLLISION

(ELDERSLIE TWP, ON) - On November 18, 2021 at 9:41 a.m., an on duty South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on general patrol along Bruce County Road 3 was involved in a two vehicle collision, when an eastbound passenger vehicle entered the intersection at Bruce County Road 40 and struck the northbound police cruiser.

Grey-Bruce OPP officer, South Bruce OPP officers, members of the Chesley and Area Fire Department and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene.

Both the officer, and the other driver, were assessed at a local hospital and released.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 36-year-old resident of Markham, was charged with Careless Driving.

Bruce County Road 3 and Bruce County Road 40 were closed at the incident location for the protection of emergency responders. The roadways have since re-opened to traffic.