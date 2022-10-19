SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION

(ALLENFORD, ON) - On October 15, 2022, at 8:50 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a two-vehicle collision along Highway 21 in the village of Allenford.

One of the involved vehicles, a blue car, was parked along the side of the road at the time.

The other vehicle, a White GMC pick-up truck continued along Highway 21 and was last seen turning onto the Allenford side road. The truck is described as an older model with blue pin-striping. It will have damage along the passenger side of the truck.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.