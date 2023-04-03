SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION

(PAISLEY, ON) - On April 1, 2023, at 5:05 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a 2-vehicle collision along Rowe Street in the town of Paisley. Officers arrived to find one of the involved vehicles at the scene.

Between 4:00 p.m. on April 1, 2023, and 5:00 p.m. on April 1, 2023, a Black Dodge Caravan was parked along Rowe Street in Paisley, when it was struck by another vehicle causing damage to the rear window, bumper and taillights. The estimate for the repairs is estimated to be more than $2,000.

Officers would like to speak with the other driver to complete the collision report. The other involved vehicle is believed to have damage to the front of the vehicle.

The South Bruce OPP would be interested in viewing any video, including dash cam video, of the area between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on April 1, 2023.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.