SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FATAL COLLISION

(CARRICK TWP, ON) - On May 25, 2023, at 12:32 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a two-vehicle collision along Highway 9 in Carrick Township.

Officers responded to the scene with members of the South Bruce Fire Rescue Service and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find two vehicles involved.

One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver reported no injuries at the scene.

The South Bruce OPP is continuing to investigate the collision along with members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team and the Coroner's Office.

Highway 9 is closed between the Concession 10 in Carrick Township and Concession 14 in Carrick Township for the protection of emergency responders. Motorists are asked to respect the closure and avoid the incident location.

The investigation is in its early stages.