SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FATAL COLLISION

(CHESLEY, ON) - On July 6, 2023, at 7:48 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle collision along 1st Avenue south in Chesley.

Officers responded to the scene with Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find a passenger vehicle and a bicycle involved.

The bicycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A portion of 1st Avenue south in Chesley was closed for the protection of emergency responders. It has since re-opened to traffic.

The South Bruce OPP is continuing to investigate the collision along with members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team and the Coroner's Office.

The investigation is in its early stages. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.