SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FATAL COLLISION - Deceased identified

(KINCARDINE TWP, ON) - On September 9, 2022, at 8:50 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision along Highway 21 in Kincardine Township.

The cyclist, 47-year-old Glendon BOALS of Kincardine, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting the South Bruce OPP with this investigation.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.