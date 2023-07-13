South Bruce OPP investigating a fatal collsion

On July 12, 2023, at 1:07 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Jackson Street and Durham Street east in Walkerton.

Officers responded to the scene with members of the Walkerton Fire Department and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian involved.

The pedestrian was airlifted to a London hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Road closures were initiated around the scene for the protection of emergency responders. The roads have since re-opened to traffic.

The South Bruce OPP is continuing to investigate the collision along with members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team and the Coroner's Office.

The investigation is in its early stages. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.