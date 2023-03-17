SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A STRUCTURE FIRE

On March 9, 2023, at 7:51 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a fire along Grey Ox Avenue in Kinloss Township. Offices arrived to find members of the Lucknow and District Fire Department fighting a fully engaged structure fire.

Two outbuildings on the property were destroyed by the fire. The value of the damage has been estimated to be $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Members of the South Bruce OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with video of the area between March 8, 2023, and March 10, 2023, is asked to contact the South Bruce OPP.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.