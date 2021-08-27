South Bruce OPP investigating a triple fatal

On August 26, 2021 at 2:45 p.m., the South Bruce OPP received a report of a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bruce County Road 4 and Concession 2 in Culross Township.

Officers responded with members of Huron County OPP, South Bruce Rescue - Teeswater Station and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle involved in the collision.

Three people have been pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) unit are assisting the South Bruce OPP with this investigation.

Hydro crews were also called to the scene after a pole was knocked down during the crash.

Updates will be provided when available.

This is the third fatal collision being investigated by South Bruce OPP in the past five days.

On Tuesday, one person was killed on Highway 21 south of Tiverton after a pick up truck and a motorcycle were involved in a crash.

The operator of the bike was air lifted to a London hospital while the passenger was pronounced dead at hospital.

Details still have been released on that one.

And a 56 year old Scarborough woman was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Sunday, August 21 on Highway 9 west of Walkerton.