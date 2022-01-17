SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A VEHICLE FIRE

(TIVERTON, ON) - On January 14, 2022 at 7:17 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a fire along King Street in the village of Tiverton. Officers responded with members of Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services to find a car was fully engulfed by flames.

The vehicle, a Black Tesla sedan, was destroyed by the fire. The value of the vehicle is estimated to be $70,000.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The South Bruce OPP, the South Bruce OPP Major Crime Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall's office are continuing to investigate.

Investigators are interested in viewing any video surveillance in the area of the fire between 12:00 a.m. on January 14, 2022 and 7:00 a.m. on January 14, 2022.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.