SOUTH BRUCE OPP IS SEEKING YOUR HELP TO FIND CHANTAL

(ELMWOOD, ON) - The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking your help to locate a 31-year old woman from the Municipality of Brockton.

Chantal was last seen in Elmwood on March 21, 2023.

A photo is attached, and she is described as:

· 5'1" (155 cms) tall, 110 lbs (50 kgs)

· Blue eyes

· Short blonde hair

Chantal has ties to City of Owen Sound, Hanover, West Grey Township and the Municipality of Brockton.

The OPP wants to speak with Chantal to verify her well-being. Her family has concerns for her safety.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.