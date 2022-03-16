South Bruce OPP locate missing teen
South Bruce OPP say they've located a missing 16 year old girl from Brant Township.
She was last seen in Elmwood March 10th.
They'd like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance.
-
Bruce County couple support Georgian’s nursing campaignJohn and Shirley Reaburn invest in the nurses of tomorrow... they chose to support the Frontline Support: Health-care Heroes Closer to Home campaign with a pledge of $100,000.
-
DRIVER CHARGED AFTER FAILING TO REMAINOn March 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a two car collision on Highway 6-21 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
-
Georgian College students could be out of class FridayThere's a looming faculty strike at Ontario's 24 colleges as the faculty union calls for arbitration for remaining sticking points
-
South Bruce OPP searching for two missing peopleA 16 year old Brant Township girl now missing while the search continues for a man missing since January
-
Bruce Power and suppliers donate 2M to Kincardine hospitalBuilding Health Care for Generations Kincardine Hospital Redevelopment Capital Campaign gets $2 million boost
-
Owen Sound Police Service, offer FREE Data Destruction Event for your ElectronicsCanadian Legion, Branch 6, Owen Sound are partnering, to help protect your private information through data destruction
-
Fire on board the Chi-CheemaunFire on board the Chi-Cheemaun
-
Owen Sound - Pothole Season has Begun, and City Staff are ReadyStaff are repairing damage in priority areas across the city, and remind drivers to use caution and report areas of concern.
-
Local efforts position Grey-Bruce for safe lifting of provincial masking mandateDr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s top doctor, says the great efforts of the public and partners in Grey-Bruce in following public health recommendations well positions our communities for a safe and successful lifting of masking mandates for most indoor settings.