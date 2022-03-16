iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

South Bruce OPP locate missing teen

cjos opp

South Bruce OPP say they've located a missing 16 year old girl from Brant Township. 

She was last seen in Elmwood March 10th.  

They'd like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance. 

 

 

12

The music you just can't quit