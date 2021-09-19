SOUTH BRUCE OPP LOOKING FOR A MISSING PERSON

On September 18, 2021 at 3:15 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a missing person. Liam MAGGS, 26-years-old, of Tara, was last seen on September 15, 2021.

Description of missing person:

6'2" tall, 200 pounds

Brown buzz cut hair with a brown beard

Blue eyes

"Bess" tattoo on left arm

Last seen wearing tan colored cargo shorts

Drives a Blue GMC Sierra license # BL40095

He is very comfortable and very knowledgeable outdoors.

The South Bruce OPP would like to speak with him to verify his well-being.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.