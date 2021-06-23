South Bruce OPP looking for missing man

On June 22, 2021 at about 5:30 pm, South Bruce OPP received a report of a missing person.

Daniel YOUNG, 43-years-old, of South Bruce Peninsula was last seen at Lobies Park in Walkerton on June 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Description:

5' 9" tall

Thin build

Brown/Grey hair

Scruffy Brown/Grey beard

Last seen wearing a bright Orange t-shirt, Brown shorts and camouflage rubber boots

He has a Yellow and Orange canoe, life jacket, tent, sleeping bag and fishing equipment for a Saugeen River run from Walkerton to Southampton.

If you've seen him, please contact the South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Officers want to speak with him to verify his well-being.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.