SOUTH BRUCE OPP MAKE AN ARREST AFTER DOWNTOWN BUSINESSESS DAMAGED OVERNIGHT

(KINCARDINE, ON) - On June 6, 2023, at 4:06 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of an individual breaking windows along Queen Street in Kincardine.

Officers responded to the area and found the store front glass had been broken on a number of businesses.

As a result of the police investigation, Chad DONALD, 39-years-old, of Niagara Region was charged with 11 counts of Mischief under $5,000.

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.