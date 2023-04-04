South Bruce OPP report several crashes involving deer

South Bruce OPP is reporting a large number of collisions involving deer.

Between 7:30 pm on March 21 and 10:30 am on April 3, officers responded to 10 crashes involving deer.

Luckily no injuries were reported.

OPP are offering drivers the following tips to help reduce the chances of hitting a deer:

Be especially attentive from sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise. These are the highest risk times for deer-vehicle collisions.

Drive with caution when moving through areas known to have a large deer population. Remember - deer seldom run alone. If you see one deer, others may be nearby.

When driving at night, use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway.

Slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to frighten the deer away.

Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

Always wear your seat belt. Most people injured in deer-vehicle crashes were not wearing their seat belt.

Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors to deter deer. Slow down, stay in control and stay alert.

