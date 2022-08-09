South Bruce OPP respond to a Break-In and make an arrest

On August 7, 2022, at 5:05 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break and enter at a property along Colborne Street south in Walkerton. Officers arrived on scene and located an individual who was taken into custody without incident.

Todd CASSIDY, 36-years-old, from the Municipality of Brockton, was charged with Unlawfully in a Dwelling.

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charge.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.