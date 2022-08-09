South Bruce OPP respond to a suspicious person and make an arrest

On August 7, 2022, at 4:01 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a suspicious person at an address along Karishea Avenue in Kinloss Township. Officers arrived and located an individual nearby who was operating stolen pick-up truck. The individual was taken into custody after a brief struggle with responding officers.

The driver was taken before a qualified OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) for testing.

As a result of the police investigation, David ZIMMERMAN, 25-years-old, of South Bruce Peninsula was charged with:

Theft over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Unlawfully in Dwelling House

Impaired Driving

Assault a Peace Officer

Resist a Peace Officer

Breach of Recognizance

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.