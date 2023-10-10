South Bruce OPP respond to disturbance involving a weapon

On October 7, 2023, at 5:15 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a disturbance at a business along Queen Street in the Municipality of Kincardine.

Members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit assisted the South Bruce OPP with this investigation.

The accused was taken into custody without incident.

Dylan HILL, 33-years-old from the Municipality of Kincardine has been charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on November 1, 2023, to answer to the charges.

A section of Lambton Street in Kincardine was closed for the protection of emergency responders. It has since re-opened to traffic.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.