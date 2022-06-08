SOUTH BRUCE OPP SEARCHING FOR A MSSING PERSON

(WALKERTON, ON) - On June 3, 2022, at 11:19 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a missing person. Derek LEMAY, 35-years-old, was last seen in the town of Walkerton on May 15, 2022.

Description:

6'2" tall, 169 lbs, thin build

Brown, wavy hair

Green eyes

Does not have a vehicle

He has ties to Walkerton and the City of Owen Sound. Officers would like to speak with him to verify his well being.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000