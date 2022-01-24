South Bruce OPP searching for missing person

South Bruce OPP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Twenty-four year old Joshual Culp was last seen on Walter Street in Lucknow January 14th at 4pm.

Description:

6 feet tall, 160 lbs, thin build

Dirty Blond hair

Blue eyes

Tattoo on left forearm "CRIP"

Tattoo on right forearm "smiley face with tongue out"

Has ties to Hanover, Goderich, London and Waterloo Region.

South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.