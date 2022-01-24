iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

South Bruce OPP searching for missing person

cjos josh

South Bruce OPP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. 

Twenty-four year old Joshual Culp was last seen on Walter Street in Lucknow January 14th at 4pm. 

Description:

  • 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, thin build
  • Dirty Blond hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Tattoo on left forearm "CRIP"
  • Tattoo on right forearm "smiley face with tongue out"
  • Last seen on January 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on Walter Street in Lucknow

 

Has ties to Hanover, Goderich, London and Waterloo Region. 

South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

12

The music you just can't quit