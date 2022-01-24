South Bruce OPP searching for missing person
South Bruce OPP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.
Twenty-four year old Joshual Culp was last seen on Walter Street in Lucknow January 14th at 4pm.
Description:
- 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, thin build
- Dirty Blond hair
- Blue eyes
- Tattoo on left forearm "CRIP"
- Tattoo on right forearm "smiley face with tongue out"
- Last seen on January 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on Walter Street in Lucknow
Has ties to Hanover, Goderich, London and Waterloo Region.
South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.
