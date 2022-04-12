South Bruce OPP Searching for Stolen Vehicle

On April 8, 2022 at 7:11 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a theft report from a residence along Concession 2 in Carrick Township. Sometime between 10:00 p.m. on April 7, 2022 and 7:00 a.m. on April 8, 2022, a White Kia Sorrento Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with license # CLMN 176 was taken. The value of the stolen vehicle is estimated to be $12,000 and the serial number is on file with police.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.