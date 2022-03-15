South Bruce OPP searching for two missing people

South Bruce OPP are appealing to the public for help in two seperate missing person cases.

They continue to try to verify the well being of 28 year old Joshua Culp who was last seen January 14, 2022 at 4pm on Walter Street in Lucknow.

South Bruce OPP Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is continuing the search.

Description:

" 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, thin build

" Dirty Blond hair

" Blue eyes

" Tattoo on left forearm "CRIP"

" Tattoo on right forearm "smiley face with tongue out"

" Last seen on January 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on Walter Street in Lucknow



Has ties to Hanover, Goderich, London and Waterloo Region.

And they're also appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16 year old Grace Roxborough from Brant Township.

She was last seen on March 10, 2022 at 6pm on Main Street in Elmwood.

Description:

" 5' 6" tall, 130 lbs, medium build

" Black hair with a red tinge

" Brown eyes

" Wears prescription glasses

" Goes by the name "Axel"



Has ties to the City of Owen Sound.



South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

