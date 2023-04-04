South Bruce OPP seeking help finding Huron-Kinloss man

UPDATE: 'Steven has been located. The South Bruce OPP appreciates the assistance of the media and the public with this investigation.'

South Bruce OPP is seeking your help to locate a 24-year-old man from the Municipality of Huron-Kinloss.

Steven was last seen in Lucknow at 9:00 a.m. on April 1, 2023.

A photo is attached, and he is described as:

· 5'6" (167 cms) tall, 120 lbs (54 kgs)

· Short black hair

· Brown eyes

· Thin build

· Scruffy black beard

· Wears glasses

· Wearing a plaid jacket and blue jeans

The OPP wants to speak with Steven to verify his well-being.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

