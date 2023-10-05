South Bruce OPP stops scammer - Nearly $10,000 recovered

The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding you to watch out for cons and scams after a resident of Huron-Kinloss Township almost lost close to $10,000.

While using the computer, the intended "victim" noticed a pop-up window advising of an error with the computer. After speaking with the "service technician", an overpayment scheme was also used by the con artist and more than $9,500 was sent.

This scam attempt had a happy ending because the South Bruce OPP was able to interrupt and recover the money. However, recovering funds is often the most difficult part of a fraud investigation.

Always be cautious with unsolicited email, phone calls, letters, even visitors at your door. Unsolicited means that you didn't ask for it. Always be certain who you are dealing with before you ever consider sending money or sharing personal information.

Tech-savvy scammers will use technology to create very convincing schemes to trick you into sending them money. They will commonly use the name of a real company to gain your trust so that you will send money or personal information to them.

The South Bruce OPP is offering you some tips to help protect you from a con artist:

If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Remember that you can't win a contest that you didn't enter in the first place.

If you have a concern about your computer, take it to a reputable repair shop for service. Do not provide remote access to a "tech" that calls you out of the blue

Gift cards are a red flag. If someone contacts you and directs you to buy gift cards, you need to hang up the phone.

Your best defence is to verify any unsolicited contact. Unsolicited means that you didn't ask for it.

Fraud is a multi-million-dollar enterprise that will only end when they stop making money.

Anyone interested in more information on fraud can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888 495 8501 or check online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca/.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.