South Bruce OPP warn scams are still working

South Bruce OPP are asking residents to continue to be vigilant against scammers and fraudsters after reports of more than $10,000 lost this past week in Southern Bruce County.

Cons and scams are attempted daily through online platforms, by phone, by letter mail, or by fax.

The reality is that fraud is a multi-million-dollar enterprise that will only end when the con artists stop making money.

Fraud is happening in Southern Bruce County. This past week, over $10,000 was lost.

Using the "Microsoft scam", a con artist took $8,500 in gift cards from a Municipality of Kincardine resident.

Using the "Mystery shopper scam", a con artist took $1,300 in gift cards from a Municipality of Brockton resident.

Using the "Cash prize scam" a con artist took $500 in gift cards from an Arran-Elderslie Township resident.

South Bruce OPP are asking you to be very cautious with anyone asking you to buy gift cards.

This is a common tactic that scammers are using.

Once you have scratched to reveal the code, and shared the code, your money is gone.

Tech-savvy scammers use technology to create very convincing schemes to trick you into sending them money.

They will commonly use the name of a real company to gain your trust so that you will send money or personal information to them.

OPP are offering some tips to help protect you from a con artist: