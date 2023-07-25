South Bruce OPP welcomes new Detachment Commander

Inspector Keegan Wilcox took command of the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment on July 3, 2023. Inspector Wilcox assumes responsibility for policing in three municipal contracts and 2 municipal non-contract locations.

Inspector Wilcox began his career with the OPP in 2008 at the Huron County detachment. In late 2009, he accepted a transfer to the Kirkland Lake detachment in Northeast Region.

He worked as a platoon Sergeant at the Kirkland Lake detachment until his return to West Region with the South Bruce detachment in 2016. He served as a platoon Sergeant, administrative Sergeant, and Acting Staff Sergeant - Operations Manager with the South Bruce detachment until his promotion to Staff Sergeant - Operations Manager with the Grey Bruce detachment in 2021.

Inspector Wilcox holds a General Arts and Sciences Certificate from Lambton College and he's been a qualified OPP Incident Commander since 2018. He is currently completing a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science (Pre-Law) from Lakehead University.

"I am extremely proud to have been chosen to lead the South Bruce OPP detachment as the new Detachment Commander. I am excited to continue the great work with our collaborative community partners and stakeholders. Our detachment has dedicated, highly skilled and professional uniform, and civilian members, who will continue to provide excellent policing services to the communities of Arran-Elderslie, Brockton, Huron-Kinloss, Kincardine and South Bruce. We will continue to be responsive to community needs and we will continue to ensure that public safety remains our top priority" - Inspector Keegan Wilcox, Detachment Commander, South Bruce OPP.

The South Bruce OPP uses All-Terrain Vehicles, Motorized Snow Vehicles, Bicycles, a 32' boat, a 19' boat and a fleet of cruisers to provide 24 hours policing services on the trails, waterways, and highways of Southern Bruce County.