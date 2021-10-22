South Bruce Pen clamping down on cottage rental owners

What's sure to be a controversial decision for Sauble cottage owners is already making waves.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula will begin licensing and regulating the short term cottage rental market in the new year.

Mayor Janice Jackson says on her social media page they're being forced to implement the new rules to address the growing number of complaints about loud parties at neighbouring cottages and homes that have been rented out.

"We are seeing a drastic increase in the purchase of income properties from this ever changing real estate market. There is an abundance of rental cottages with owners who reside in other communities so when problems erupt, there is no one local to address them."

Jackson says licensing the rentals gives the town the ability to regulate them.

"Although there has been pressure to ban all cottage rentals in SBP, we understand that rentals are needed. With increased tourism, there are not enough accommodations to meet the demand, so private rentals are needed however, allowing them to go unregulated with growing complaints, is unfair to our community. The majority of rentals never cause problems, so it’s unfortunate that a some have forced the Town to respond."

She goes on to say that the town has also received complaints from commercial cottage rental properties that pay commercial taxes who are frustrated as they know these residential dwellings are operating as a commercial business but exempt from paying commercial taxes.

Starting in January, those wishing to rent cottages next year will have to pay a one-time $300 registration fee which will cover staff time.

In fact, the Mayor says this program is substantial enough that it requires additional staff to oversee and implement it.

The fees are designed to cover the town's costs so that the burden does not fall upon taxpayers.

There will also be an annual license fee of $500 the town estimates to be about one to two days rental income.

Not registering a property will trigger a series of fines in excess of the fees.

One of the other regulations that will be implemented includes requiring the owner or an appointed property manager to be within 30 minutes of the cottage who will need to be available 24/7 to immediately address issues that arise.

There's also a “3 strikes” clause if police or By-Law are called three times to the same dwelling, for legitimate complaints that require action.

If that's the case then the license will be revoked.

The regulations also include protection for those renting the cottages requiring owners of properties to equip the dwelling with working, adequate smoke and CO2 alarms, fire extinguishers, proper insurance coverage and limit the number of occupants according to the number of bedrooms and septic capacity.

They must also ensures that owners distribute the town’s fireworks and noise by-laws to their renters.

Mayor Jackson says "we understand that this will not be a popular program for some, but this is the best solution to addressing a complex multi-sided issue. Council is committed to doing what we feel is in the best interest of our Town and not just the most popular."

Reaction on social media has been mixed with many residents heralding the news saying its about time something was done while others call it a cash grab by the town.

Town of Blue Mountains already has a similar program but the licensing fees are more than double those in South Bruce Peninsula.

There are also hints that Northern Bruce Peninsula is considering the same thing.