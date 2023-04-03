(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) INDIVIDUAL FACING BREAK AND ENTER CHARGES

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual following a break and enter.

On April 1, 2023, at 6:38 P.M., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a break and enter on Elm Street in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

During the course of the investigation, officer were able to identify an accused person and they were placed under arrest.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Adam JUDGES, 38 years-of-age from South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences:

Break, enter a dwelling house

Mischief

Theft under $5,000

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.