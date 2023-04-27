South Bruce Peninsula posts reasons for Sauble appeal

South Bruce Peninsula would like to advise that a copy of the Town's appeal of the land claim decision is available on the Town's dedicated webpage www.southbrucepeninsula.com/landclaim .

All of the Town's communications about the land claim will be posted to this webpage as it becomes available.

As previously stated, the Ontario Superior Court ruled in favour of Saugeen First Nation's claim to a portion of land on Sauble Beach north of Main Street, however, the judgment raises important and unexpected questions including the actual location of Reserve No. 29's east boundary, which is not defined in the Court's reasons.

The Notice of Appeal lays out the Town's concerns and position regarding several portions of the ruling, including potential impacts on parties not previously involved in the land claim.

These unresolved questions have serious implications, including for land east of Sauble Beach currently owned by the Town, businesses and community members, including Lakeshore Boulevard itself.

The Town continues to work cooperatively with Saugeen First Nation on a multitude of beach related operational issues.

Council also remains committed to engaging in conversation with Saugeen First Nation as the appeal process is underway.

We would like to thank the public for their patience as we continue to work out the specific details pertaining to the land claim.

