SOUTH WEST HOSPITALS TO MAINTAIN MASKING REQUIREMENTS



April 11, 2022 – Hospitals across the South West region have updated their ongoing protections against COVID-19, and confirmed that current masking requirements for all individuals entering their facilities will continue.



“Throughout the pandemic, we have, as a system of hospitals been continually assessing what we feel are responsible protections for our patients, our teams, and those visiting our hospital sites,” said Michael Barrett, South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) President & CEO. “As the pandemic continues to impact our communities, including significantly affecting our ability to staff programs and services due to increasing COVID-19 absences, maintaining this level of protection in high-risk environments is the right approach. We will continue to prioritize the safety of the patients we serve, together with the safety of our staff and physicians.”

In addition to continuing to require masking, active screening of all individuals entering hospital facilities will be maintained. SBGHC’s COVID-19 immunization policies that currently require all new midwives, physicians, staff, volunteers and contractors to be vaccinated will also remain in place.



With these adjustments in place, individuals are reminded that getting vaccinated and boosted remains the best protection against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. In addition, hospitals urge everyone to continue with public health recommendations such as masking where physical distancing is not possible, staying home if unwell, and regular hand washing.



Hospitals supporting this announcement are: Alexandra Hospital, Alexandra Marine & General Hospital, Grey Bruce Health Services, Hanover and District Hospital, Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, Listowel Wingham Hospital Alliance, London Health Sciences Centre, Middlesex Hospitals Alliance, St. Joseph’s Health Care, St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, South Bruce Grey Health Centre, South Huron Hospital Association, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, and Woodstock General Hospital.