Southampton bridge to be closed for several hours on Friday

On Friday, September 29th, students and staff from GC Huston will join Elders from Saugeen First Nation on the Zgaa-biig-ni-gan Bridge to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, along with members of Council and residents of both Saugeen Shores and Saugeen First Nation.

Please note the bridge is CLOSED from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday for this important community event.

Emergency vehicles will still have access.

The Ministry of Transportation has been notified and has provided consent for the closure.

We also ask motorists to watch for a significantly increased number of pedestrians in areas around the bridge before and after the ceremony.

Those who need to cross the Saugeen River during this three-hour period can use the route shown below that includes heading along B-Line to Concession 8, over the bridge and along Bruce Road 3.