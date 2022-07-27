SOUTHGATE TOWNSHIP - POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION

(SOUTHGATE TOWNSHIP, ON) - One person has died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Southgate Township.

On July 26, 2022 at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service and the Wellington North Fire Services responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle on Southgate Sideroad 49, Southgate Township.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The cyclist has been identified as Marie BEARINGER, 20-years-old, of Southgate Township.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.