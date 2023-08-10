SPEEDING MOTORIST FROM OWEN SOUND GETS CHARGED AFTER EVADING POLICE 

(THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, ON) - An officer from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a motorist after they evaded a traffic stop for speeding on Grey Road 119.

On August 9, 2023 at approximately 11:30 a.m. an officer on patrols observed a motor vehicle on Grey Road 119 near Grey Road 2 travelling at 129 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone, this was confirmed via radar readings. Upon trying to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and continued on at a high rate of speed. The officer made the decision not to engage in a suspect apprehension pursuit (SAP) and in doing so avoided putting the motoring public at risk however the driver got away, or at least they thought they did.

What the driver did not know is our new Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) recorded the licence plate on the car and forward facing In Car Camera (ICC) recorded video of the driver behind the wheel at the time of the offence as they were driving by.

As a result, officers attended the registered owner's residence later on, confirmed the identity of the driver and charges were laid accordingly.

A 24-year-old from Owen Sound is now facing charges of Careless Driving, Flight from Police Officer, Stunt Driving - Excessive Speed and G1 Driver Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a future date.

The OPP's investment in technology brought this investigation to a safe conclusion without the officer engaging in an SAP and is helping keep our roadways safe. Remember, road safety is everyone's responsibility.