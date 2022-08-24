Stanley Cup Comes to Sauble Beach August 29, 2022

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula is excited to welcome home Colorado Avalanche defenseman and Stanley Cup Champion Kurtis MacDermid. Kurtis will be bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Sauble Beach.

Please join us on August 29th at 12:30 p.m. to celebrate our Stanley Cup Champion. The parade will travel south along Lakeshore Blvd. from the boat launch to the main stage under the iconic Sauble Beach sign. There will be free parking in Sauble until 2:00 pm for those who would like to attend.

“We are incredibly proud of Kurtis; he is a champion and role model for the youth of our community. We will be there to welcome him when he brings the Stanley Cup home” says Mayor Janice Jackson.

For media agencies who wish to attend the parade, please pre-register by contacting Danielle Edwards, Manager of Economic Development and Communications at Danielle.edwards@southbrucepeninsula.com or by phone at 519-534-1400 ext. 148.