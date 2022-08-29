Stanley Cup Stops at Shallow Lake Arena

The Stanley Cup made a stop at the Shallow Lake Arena on the morning of Monday, August 29 to visit the Shallow Lake Minor Hockey Association on it’s way to Sauble Beach.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman, Stanley Cup Champion, and former Shallow Lake Laker Kurtis MacDermid invited members of the Shallow Lake Minor Hockey Association to pose for photos with the Stanley Cup at the Arena before it moved on to Sauble for a parade in the afternoon.

“This was such an exciting opportunity for our young athletes” said Michelle Roebuck, the association’s President. “It shows our youth the value of hard work and commitment, and that anything is possible.”

Registration for the 2022/23 season with the Shallow Lake Minor Hockey Association is now open, closing at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 9th, 2022. For more information or to register, visit www.lakershockey.ca.