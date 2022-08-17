Statement from MP Alex Ruff on the passing of Bill Murdoch

Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound issued the following statement regarding the passing of former MPP Bill Murdoch on 16 August 2022 at the Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce (Chapman House) in Owen Sound from cancer.

“It’s never easy to put into words when someone you care about passes on and it’s even more difficult when it’s someone as impactful on so many as ‘Maverick’ ‘Bognor Bill’ Murdoch.

“I’ve known Bill for decades although we became much better acquainted over the last three years. Bill was one of the first people I called when I decided to enter politics in January of 2019.

Why Bill? Because without a doubt Bill was the mould used for creating politicians that represent the people that elected them first and foremost.

Bill’s reputation for speaking his mind and ‘fighting for the little guy’ was known throughout the province and I daresay country.

Any elected official would be hard pressed to find a better constituent politician in the country to seek advice and learn from.

“More importantly, Bill just cared.

He cared about the people he represented.

He cared about farming.

He cared about conservationism.

He cared about local music, culture and helped found the Bruce Grey Music Hall of Fame.

He cared about his radio shows.

He cared about the Owen Sound Attack and his beloved Montreal Canadiens.

He cared about his friends.

Most importantly, he cared about his family.

Bill cared. “To Sue, Karen, Angola, the whole Murdoch family and his closest friends, my deepest condolences.

I hope you can take solace in knowing Bill made a huge impact on so many and he made the world a much better place.

“Bill, you may have passed on, but you’ll never be forgotten.”