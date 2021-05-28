Stealing plants and large garden ornaments is now a 'thing'

City police say sometime overnight on Tuesday May 25th, a rash of thefts occurred in the Mill Dam area and lower westside of the city.

The culprits targeted garden specific items including potted plants, mulch, garden tools, and garden ornaments.

Some of the garden ornaments included a 3-tier fountain approximately 3-4 feet in diameter (see image), a large bloodstone coloured vase with a plant, a terra cotta coloured bird bath, and a stone and iron bird ornament.

Also stolen was a unique wooden sign approximately 5 feet in height, with the word "Welcome" on one side and "Merry Christmas" on the other.

You may want to watch for these items which could show up for sale on social media



Anyone who may have information or surveillance video pertaining to the thefts is asked to contact the investigating officer, Constable Peter Schultz at (519) 376-1234 x 155. Alternatively, Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or a secure web-tip can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.

