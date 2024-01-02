Stolen equipment recovered in Southgate

(Photo supplied)

On December 27, an individual located their stolen John Deere payloader on a property in the Township of Southgate and then called the Grey Bruce OPP.

The Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit, along with General Law Enforcement officers attended a property on Southgate Road 14 and executed a search warrant.

During the search police seized stolen property, a stolen John Deere Payloader, a Kubota riding lawn mower and deck. The approximate value of stolen property is $40,000.

The OPP has charged Richard Nethercott, 59-years-old of Southgate Township with Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.

George Kenny, 59-years-old of Southgate Township has been charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.

And Bruno Do Vale Fernandes, 42-years-old of Southgate Township was charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 25, 2024.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.