Stolen property found in Holland Centre

(Stolen skid steer - photo supplied by OPP)

On October 16, 2023, the members of the Grey Bruce OPP received a report of a stolen skid steer.

Luckily it was equipped with a GPS tracker and was pinging at a location near Holland Centre in Chatsworth Township.

Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit , Grey Bruce Major Crime Unit, along with General Law Enforcement officers attended the scene and executed a search warrant.

Police seized stolen property such as a skid steer, dump trailer, other various trailers and licence plates which totalled in excess of $147,000.

The OPP has charged Jeffrey MUNDLE, 50-years-old of Chatsworth Township with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 X3

Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 X2

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 23, 2023.

The OPP has charged Lorrie METCALFE, 67-years-old of Chatsworth Township with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 X4

Altering/Destroying/Removing a Vehicle Identification Number

Possession Property Obtained by Crim Under $5000 X2

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 23, 2023.