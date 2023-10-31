Stolen property found in Holland Centre
(Stolen skid steer - photo supplied by OPP)
On October 16, 2023, the members of the Grey Bruce OPP received a report of a stolen skid steer.
Luckily it was equipped with a GPS tracker and was pinging at a location near Holland Centre in Chatsworth Township.
Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit , Grey Bruce Major Crime Unit, along with General Law Enforcement officers attended the scene and executed a search warrant.
Police seized stolen property such as a skid steer, dump trailer, other various trailers and licence plates which totalled in excess of $147,000.
The OPP has charged Jeffrey MUNDLE, 50-years-old of Chatsworth Township with the following offences under the Criminal Code:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 X3
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 X2
The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 23, 2023.
The OPP has charged Lorrie METCALFE, 67-years-old of Chatsworth Township with the following offences under the Criminal Code:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 X4
- Altering/Destroying/Removing a Vehicle Identification Number
- Possession Property Obtained by Crim Under $5000 X2
The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 23, 2023.