Stolen property recovered after commercial motor vehicle stop

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid criminal charges following a traffic stop in Meaford.

On September 6, 2022, at 2:10 p.m., The Grey Bruce OPP and the Ministry of Transportation stopped a commercial motor vehicle on Sykes Street South in the Municipality of Meaford.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the commercial motor vehicle was in possession of stolen property.

The Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Steven PEDROSA GACHINEIRO, 40 years-of-age from York Region with the following offences:

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates

· Use plate not authorized for vehicle

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.