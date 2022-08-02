STOLEN PROPERTY WORTH OVER $150,000 RECOVERED

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - On July 29, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant on a property located in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

A search of the property resulted in the seizure of firearms, ammunition, stolen property, and other offence related property valued at over $150,000.

The investigation remains ongoing by member of the CSCU, and further updates will be provided as they become available.