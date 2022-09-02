Stolen Vehicle lead to Damage to Police Vehicles in Saugeen Shores

On September 1st 2022 Saugeen Shores Police Service were notified of a stolen vehicle that may be headed towards the Town of Saugeen Shores.

At approximately 9:00pm Officers on patrol observed the suspect vehicle Southbound through Southampton. An officer had to veer onto the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a head on collision. The suspect vehicle continued in a dangerous manner towards Port Elgin.

Another officer observed the suspect vehicle fail to stop at several controlled intersections and operating in a manner dangerous to the public safety.

Officers located the vehicle at gas pumps in downtown Port Elgin. Police attempted to box the suspect vehicle in at the location. The suspect vehicle reversed at a high rate of speed into a marked Police vehicle causing damage. The suspect vehicle then proceeded to accelerate forward at a high rate of striking another marked police vehicle.

Both police vehicle received heavy damage due to the collisions and were rendered inoperable. The suspect vehicle was able to exit the lot in a very dangerous manner without care or concern of any other vehicles on the roadway or pedestrians in the area.

Saugeen Shores Police Service updated the Ontario Provincial Police Service of the direction of travel at that time.

The Ontario Provincial Police will be completing this investigation as they are the originating agency. Further updates will be provided from the Ontario Provincial Police when available.

One Saugeen Shores Police Officer received minor injuries due to the Collison.

If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact 519-832-2500 or Crime Stoppers.