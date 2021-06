Saugeen Shores Police are looking to locate a silver 2015 Mercedes C4A

The vehicle was stolen from a parking lot located on Harbour Street in the Town of Port Elgin between Noon and 9:30pm on June 18th 2021.

Licence Plate attached BZMA 907

Please call Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-9200 or

Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information.