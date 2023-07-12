Story Book Park road closed for death investigation - Update

-UPDATE #2-

STORY BOOK PARK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATION

Criminal charges have been laid

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now laid charges in connection with a fatal collision in the Municipality of Meaford.

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment responded to the collision on March 25, 2023. A 44-year-old pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and the vehicle had fled the scene.

As a result of the continuing police investigation, under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) the Grey Bruce OPP has made an arrest.

Dearl VESSIE, 32-years-old, from the Municipality of West Grey has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Fail to Stop at accident resulting in death - sec. 320.16(3)

Dangerous Operation Causing Death - sec. 320.13(3)

Operation while Prohibited - sec. 320.18(1)(a)

Food and Lodging Fraud - sec. 364

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice as required to answer to the charges.