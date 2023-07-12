Story Book Park road closed for death investigation - Update
-UPDATE #2-
STORY BOOK PARK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATION
Criminal charges have been laid
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now laid charges in connection with a fatal collision in the Municipality of Meaford.
Members of the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment responded to the collision on March 25, 2023. A 44-year-old pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and the vehicle had fled the scene.
As a result of the continuing police investigation, under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) the Grey Bruce OPP has made an arrest.
Dearl VESSIE, 32-years-old, from the Municipality of West Grey has been charged under the Criminal Code with:
- Fail to Stop at accident resulting in death - sec. 320.16(3)
- Dangerous Operation Causing Death - sec. 320.13(3)
- Operation while Prohibited - sec. 320.18(1)(a)
- Food and Lodging Fraud - sec. 364
The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice as required to answer to the charges.