STORY BOOK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATION

(MEAFORD, ON) - On March 25, 2023, at 1:05 A.M., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began a death investigation, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch in the Municipality of Meaford.

As a result of the police investigation, Story Book Park Road has been closed from Highway 6 & 10 to Concession 10. Motorists are asked to respect the closure and avoid the area.

The investigation is in its early stages. Updates will be shared as they become available.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.