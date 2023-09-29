Street Robbery in Hanover

On Thursday, September 28th, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Hanover officers were called to the area of 10th Street and 11th Avenue for a reported street robbery.

The investigation determined that a wheelchair bound male victim was followed by two suspects; one suspect on foot wearing a white hoodie and one suspect wearing dark clothing riding on a BMX style bicycle. It appears at some point, the suspects may have taken turns riding on the BMX style bike.

The suspects surreptitiously followed the victim westbound along 10th Street for several blocks until the intersection of 11th Avenue.

At that time, the suspect on the BMX bicycle accosted the male victim in the wheelchair and asked him for directions to the Hanover Police Station. While the victim attempted to provide directions, the suspect robbed him of personal effects before fleeing the scene.

The victim was not hurt; however, some of the personal effects were of sentimental value that included deceased family member’s photographs.

The Hanover Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, has dashcam video or surveillance video of these suspects are asked to contact the Hanover Police Service or Crime Stoppers.