String of break ins in Meaford



Grey Bruce OPP are reporting a string of break and enters to a new build subdivision on Hilton Lane in Meaford.

On October 25, 2023, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a break and enter at residence that was under construction on Hilton Lane in Meaford. The soffit and drywall were damaged.

On October 30, 2023, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a break and enter to a residence that was under construction on Hilton Lane in Meaford. The drywall was damaged along with evidence that the suspects had a fire in the basement.

On November 1, 2023, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a break and enter to a residence that was under construction on Hilton Lane in Meaford. The complainant advised that this has occurred three times that week, but this was the first time they called police. There was evidence of spray paint damage on the drywall.

On November 27, 2023, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a break and enter to a residence that was under construction on Hilton Lane in Meaford. There is damage to drywall and the electrical panel.

On February 4, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a break and enter to a residence that was under construction on Hilton Lane in Meaford. There is damage to the soffit, the drywall along with spray paint on drywall inside the residence.

It is believed that the suspects are gaining access to the residences through the soffit then dropping through the drywall on the ceiling.

If anyone observes any individuals in Hilton Lane during the nighttime hours, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

